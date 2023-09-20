The Victorian government has announced a package of programs it says will produce 800,000 new homes over the next 10 years, including 152,000 in regional Victoria.
The government's Housing Statement proposed a multi-pronged solution to the access and affordability crisis with major new investments, planning reforms, a short-stay accommodation levy and the opening up of unused government land for development across the state.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the only way to make housing more affordable for people was to build more homes.
"It's a simple proposition, build more homes, and they'll be more affordable," Mr Andrews said.
"But the government can't fix the problem alone. We'll do it in an Affordability Partnership with industry."
The government has negotiated with organisations like the Property Council of Australia, Master Builders Victoria, and superannuation companies with the aim of bringing private money in to bolster the government money flowing into the plan.
The private money will be crucial because while the government has trumpeted its $5.3 billion Big Housing Build, it would cost more than 100 times that figure to build 800,000 new houses.
A government spokesperson said it was too early to know how many of the 152,000 houses envisioned for regional Victoria would end up in Warrnambool or the south-west.
Mr Andrews said the first step to pave the way for more housing was unclogging the current planning system, where hundreds of planning permits were "gathering dust".
"There is a backlog, some 1400 different planning applications sitting on people's desks," he said.
"This is not about blame, it's not about having a go at anybody, that's just an unacceptable backlog and we need to work together to make sure we clear that backlog."
Mr Andrews said the government would hire 90 new planners and form a team dedicated to dealing with any applications councils had been sitting on for more than six months. The Planning Minister will also take over responsibility for medium and high density residential developments.
A government spokesperson said it couldn't confirm what would qualify as medium density but would involve developments of at least three storeys, which would rule out the vast majority of projects in the south-west.
The reforms will also aim to unclog the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, giving VCAT the power to dismiss applications that have no prospect of success and allow the Planning Minister to make executive decisions on applications.
People wanting to build a granny flat on their property will no longer have to get a planning permit as long as the building is smaller than 60 square metres. Meanwhile, single dwellings on lots larger than 300 square metres won't require a planning permit as long as there's no overlay on the land, and those on lots smaller than 300 square metres will be "ticked off within 10 days".
Surplus government land across the state will also be rezoned and opened up for development with the government estimating the extra land would create 9000 new homes over the decade, 10 per cent of which would be affordable housing.
A levy of 7.5 per cent on the 36,000 short stay accommodation places across the state was also announced as a win for affordable housing. Mr Andrews said the levy would raise about $70 million per year, which would be invested into the Homes Victoria program building and maintaining social and affordable housing across the state.
The government will also tip a further $500 million into the Victorian Homebuyer Fund, where the government provides up to a quarter of the price of a home to help people into the housing market. The government gets equity in the house, which the new homeowners buy out over time. The scheme has helped more than 4000 people so far with the government estimating the extra funds would assist up to 3000 more.
