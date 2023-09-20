The Standard
Victorian government reveals plan for 800,000 houses in next 10 years

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
September 20 2023
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the government's housing plan for the next decade on September 20, aiming for 800,000 houses over 10 years.
The Victorian government has announced a package of programs it says will produce 800,000 new homes over the next 10 years, including 152,000 in regional Victoria.

