Jail for farmer who sexually abused daughter, niece

UPDATED, 4.15ppm: A Moyne district man has been jailed over historic child sex offending against his daughter and niece.
The 74-year-old farmer pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court late last month to two counts of indecent assault.
On Wednesday, September 20, he was jailed for 18 months, of which 14 were suspended and will be served in the community.
The man was ordered to serve four months in custody.
He immediately lodged an appeal and was released back into the community on appeal bail.
In sentencing, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he had considered the man's age and ill health, including diagnoses of asthma and arthritis.
He said the man indecently assaulted his niece between 1978 and 1979 when she was aged between 8 and 10.
He also sexually abused his daughter between 1986 and 1988 when she was aged between 14 and 15.
Mr Lethbridge said the offending occurred on multiple occasions and over a lengthy period of time.
"Significantly the victims were not only young children but your biological daughter and niece," he said.
"As your daughter said in her victim impact statement, these offences occurred in her home where she should have felt safe."
The magistrate said a character reference spoke highly of the dairy farmer's work commitment and assistance to neighbours.
He said the reference was shocked to hear the nature of the charges and claimed the man was remorseful, his health was deteriorating and he was a "shadow of (his) former self".
The magistrate said the court had a special duty to protect children who were especially vulnerable to abuse of trust within the home.
"They usually cannot protect themselves," he said.
The offender was placed on the sex offender register for 15 years.
Earlier: A retired Moyne district dairy farmer will soon be sentenced for sexually abusing his daughter and a niece.
The 74-year-old farmer pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court late last month to counts of indecent assault.
One of the victims, the defendant's biological daughter, tendered a written victim impact statement on Wednesday which was read out by the prosecutor.
The statement recited two verses of a song Beauty In The Struggle which outlined mistreatment, being lied to and her ongoing struggles.
She also said her younger years were locked away although she occasionally had triggers which brought memories flooding back.
The victim said the farmhouse where she grew up should have felt safe but she felt alone a lot of the time.
She also said she was warned about consequences if she disclosed the offending and overall what she remembered of growing up was unpleasant.
The woman said she now had difficulty forming strong, trusting relationships or even close friendships.
She said she didn't share private thoughts and feelings and struggled to work through her anxiety and the abuse she and her family suffered.
The defendant has no prior court appearances and pleaded guilty to rolled up charges.
The prosecutor said the case involved non penetrative offences and the man had to be placed on the sex offenders' register for 15 years.
He said imprisonment was on the cards, a submission that magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he agreed with.
Maximum penalties for the charges are five years' imprisonment each.
Barrister Robert Thyssen tendered both a doctor's and psychologist's report as well as a reference.
He said the charges involving the niece were from 45 years ago and involved touching around the private parts.
Similar charges involved the man's daughter from 37 years ago.
Mr Thyssen said his client had been initially charged with more offences, some of which involved rape claims involving the defendant's former wife.
He said those charges were dropped, but his client had them hanging over his head for some time.
The barrister said the defendant had also "tried to make good" providing a payment of $75,000 to his daughter and another payment of $60,000 to his former wife.
"He thought he was trying to make good for what happened in the past. He was married for 41.5 years and they separated about 10 years ago," he said.
The 74-year-old man was born and raised in the Warrnambool district. He was bullied and sexually abused at school by a larger older child.
"He worked hard on the farm and due to milking cows morning and night there was a limited life and social interactions," Mr Thyssen said.
The barrister said his client drank long neck beers and about the time of the offending his consumption had become an issue.
Mr Tyhssen said his client had a number of health issues, he was charged in 2021 but the case and had been delayed by COVID-19 and the defendant had lost most of his family.
"He's led a sad and lonely life in the last few years," he said, adding that his client was no longer a threat to anyone.
The magistrate said the court had a duty to protect children, especially in their own home, that such offending should involve consideration of substantial imprisonment, condemnation of the offending, punishment and general deterrence - actual and potential.
The prosecutor said the offending involved a number of sexual acts committed over about a decade between late 1970s to late 1980s.
He said the offending was not isolated, involved multiple victims and multiple sexual acts over about a 10 years.
The OPP lawyer said the bond between a father and daughter was a fundamental relationship of trust.
He added that there was a large difference between the defendant giving his daughter $75,000 for the damage he caused and another thing completely to give his daughter a cheque and demand she never spoke of the matter again.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.