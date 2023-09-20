The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Retired Moyne farmer to be sentenced for historic sex assaults

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer to be sentenced for sex assaults on daughter and niece
Farmer to be sentenced for sex assaults on daughter and niece

A retired Moyne district dairy farmer will soon be sentenced for sexually abusing his daughter and a niece.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.