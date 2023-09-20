The daughter of Hampden league royalty has paid tribute to her Warrnambool childhood after receiving the VFLW's highest honour.
Jordan Mifsud, whose dad is Koroit legend Jason, was named the joint-winner of the Lambert-Pearce Medal for the VFLW's best and fairest on Monday.
The Box Hill Hawks inside midfielder polled 14 votes alongside teammate Akayla Peterson and Geelong on-baller Charlotte Simpson.
The 26-year-old Melburnian, who lived in Warrnambool until she was 10 years old, polled in a league-high eight matches after a dominant season with the Hawks where she averaged 19.3 disposals and 10.4 tackles a game.
"There was another player I thought was going to take it out and I think everyone was expecting her to win but (it was) pretty incredible to be able to get up there and win the award," Mifsud told The Standard.
"I did attend the ceremony last year and watched the best-and-fairest winner get up there and said to myself 'I want to try and make that a goal of mine for the next season' and I guess it was a bit surreal to actually see that come to life on the night and take it away.
"It was pretty special, I'm still a couple of league b-and-fs away from Dad, he always reminds me, I've still got two to go before I overtake him."
Mifsud, who works as an Indigenous consultant, has fond memories growing up in the south-west and frequently visits family in the region.
She was surrounded by football as a youngster when her father coached and played for Koroit while her mother played netball at the club.
"I guess my memories growing up as a kid, (I) would basically go to footy training with Dad on a Tuesday, Thursday, spend all afternoon and night there," she said.
"Then on a Saturday I would go out to the football-netball, watch Mum play netball, watch Dad coach and play footy and then we'd be there until whatever time Mum and Dad wrapped up at night.
"I loved growing up down there and just the football-netball connection was something I enjoyed and kind of miss up here because they're not quite as connected the football-netball clubs.
"A lot of my childhood was just running around the Koroit footy club with all the other kids and kind of bragging that my dad was who he was."
It's understandable a young Mifsud would boast about her dad, who as playing-coach inspired the Saints to their first flag in 30 years in 2003 with a best-on-ground eight goals in the grand final.
He had previously won the Maskell Medal awarded to the Hampden league's best and fairest in 1997, was on St Kilda's AFL list in 1993 and eventually went on to hold coaching roles at AFL level.
Mifsud acknowledged her father's impact on her success.
"Dad's pretty much taught me everything I've learned about football and he's able to give me that one-on-one direct feedback even now after my games," she said.
"He's obviously very knowledgeable about the game so it's great to have him as an external support outside of the club to really help me focus on the things I need to work on."
Due to a lack of opportunities in female football, Mifsud played soccer for 15 years before taking up Aussie rules as a 17-year-old when she was selected to represent the Victorian Indigenous side in a national carnival.
She participated in the same carnival the following year and earned selection in the Australian side - the Woomeras.
At 21, she began playing for Oakleigh Districts in the Southern league, making up for lost time by clinching back-to-back league best-and-fairests.
Mifsud then found her way onto Collingwood's VFLW list in 2021 but after limited chances crossed to the Hawks for the 2022 campaign, taking out the club's best-and-fairest that same year.
She trained with Hawthorn's AFLW side at the conclusion of the 2022 VFLW season and still holds aspirations to play at the highest level.
"You'd think it (being signed by an AFLW club) is more of a possibility now having won this but you never know," she said.
"Sport's a tough industry in any kind of sport you play in so we'll see what happens but I think having another good year under my belt and obviously winning this award puts me in a bit more spotlight so yeah we'll see what happens.
"(I've) just got to keep applying myself and that's all I can do."
