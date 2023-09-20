A former Portland basketballer has taken the next step in her career, signing as a development player with WNBL franchise Bendigo Spirit.
Tanielle Knight, who moved to Geelong four years ago to pursue the sport, joins the Spirit ahead of their 2023/24 campaign which tips off November 4.
Bendigo Spirit general manager David Ingham said the club was thrilled to welcome Knight into the fold.
"She's long and athletic and talented and we're excited about what the future holds for her," Ingham told The Standard. "We're more than happy to give her an opportunity to learn what it's about to be a professional on a day-to-day basis."
Knight, 19, is one of four development players to join the Spirit.
"We certainly don't just invite anyone," Ingham said. We need players that are talented and we can see a long-term future for and that are going to hold up their end at practice.
"We need people who meet our standards and Tanielle certainly does that."
Ingham said Knight would get the opportunity to play through various trial matches and practices.
"We're in Mildura this weekend and she'll get some time this weekend," he said. "She played last weekend against a touring Japanese team... it just depends on situations but it's a learning environment for her."
Knight returned to play for her childhood club Portland Coasters in the Country Basketball League last summer, culminating in the then 18-year-old winning south west women's MVP and All-Star 5 honours.
The 6'1' wing-guard lined up for Big V championship outfit Wyndham over the winter, the team seeking back-to-back titles but falling short in the grand final by five points to Bulleen.
Former Portland Coasters women's coach Ellen Zeunert, who led Knight and the team last season, said the club was proud to hear of Knight's newest career development.
"It's very exciting for her to get that opportunity and she's obviously had another successful season with Wyndham in the Big V championships," Zeunert said.
Zeunert said Knight, who has "lived and breathed basketball since she was a young girl", was a big contributor in getting Portland to the CBL finals last summer.
"She does have a really high work ethic and it's just taken her from step to step to where she's going," she said. "Her travelling back to help play with us, and around the region, goes to show how much she loves the game."
