The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Nathan Sobey named Brisbane Bullets captain for 2023-24 NBL season

September 20 2023 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Sobey, pictured playing with Ipswhich during the NBL off-season, will captain the Brisbane Bullets during the 2023-24 NBL season. Picture by Rob Bibby
Nathan Sobey, pictured playing with Ipswhich during the NBL off-season, will captain the Brisbane Bullets during the 2023-24 NBL season. Picture by Rob Bibby

Former Warrnambool Seahawk Nathan Sobey will lead NBL franchise Brisbane Bullets as captain for the 2023-24 NBL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.