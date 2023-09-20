Former Warrnambool Seahawk Nathan Sobey will lead NBL franchise Brisbane Bullets as captain for the 2023-24 NBL season.
The experienced guard will look to lead the Bullets up the ladder, after finishing ninth with a 8-20 record during the 2022-23 season.
Sobey was appointed as captain by his coaches, including first-year Bullets head coach Justin Schueller, and teammates, with Aron Baynes and Mitch Norton to support him in the leadership group.
The 33-year-old, who recently won a NBL1 title with Ipswich, said his elevation to the captaincy came with a lot of pride.
"Being able to be one of the leaders of a foundation club with so much history and so many NBL legends is really special," Sobey told brisbanebullets.com.au. "To be able to have that role and represent the club means so much."
The Bullets open their season at home against the Adelaide 36ers on September 29.
