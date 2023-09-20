The Standard hopes to reunite a person with their football that was lost in Warrnambool, which has been signed by several AFLW players.
A person, who wished to remain anonymous, found the ball on the beach near McGennan car park in Warrnambool at 6.15am on Wednesday, September 20.
"Somebody's gone to a bit of trouble to get some signatures so they should be reunited with it," the person said.
"With the (warm) weather we've had it's not surprising for something to be on the beach.
"It's nice to actually find something like that instead of rubbish."
If you believe the football belongs to you contact The Standard journalist Lillian Altman at lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au.
