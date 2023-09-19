Culture clash leads to threats to kill emergency workers

A Portland farmer with grave fears about how his wife was being treated by medical professionals has been fined $4000 after making threats to kill emergency workers.
Salvatore Leonardi, 71, and his son Valentino, 22, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court to making threats to kill and resisting an emergency worker among a range of charges.
Another family member accused of playing a lead role in the case was previously dealt with by the criminal justice system.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Salvatore Leonardi had two prior court appearances for violence and but for his age the magistrate would have considered a jail term.
He told the father and son if they had been the lead instigators during an incident at the Portland hospital they would have been jailed.
The magistrate described the offending as "extraordinary behaviour" involving the way the two men interacted with police officers who were just doing their duty.
Salvatore Leonardi was told by Mr Lethbridge if he returned to court for similar offending he would be imprisoned.
"There's plenty of people in jail in their 70s and 80s. You better be extremely careful about the way you act in future," he said.
Salvatore Leonardi was convicted and fined $2500.
The magistrate told Valentino Leonardi he had clearly got carried away during the incident.
He was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond with the condition he pay $1000 to the court fund.
Police told the court in the early hours of February 20 this year Irena Leonardi, Salvatore's wife, was admitted to Portland hospital.
Members of the Leonardi family attended at the hospital about 8am and aggressively banged on locked doors, demanding to be let in.
Staff were abused, they declared a code black, contacted police and waited for officers to arrive.
Family members continually rang Mrs Leonardi and demanded she allow them to hear what medical professionals were saying.
The nurse unit manager locked doors and family members were punching and kicking doors and walls.
There were threats made to burn the hospital down and kill the staff.
That afternoon police attended at the Leonardi home to serve legal papers on family members.
They refused to accept the papers and Salvatore Leonardi's aggression escalated.
Both Salvatore Leonardi and Valentino resisted and obstructed police officers.
Salvatore Leonardi made a threat to get a gun and kill the officers and himself.
Police officers at that stage were in fear of their lives.
Both the father and son were eventually arrested, transported to the Portland police station, interviewed and charged.
A lawyer said Salvatore Leonardi immigrated from Sicily, worked on a sugarcane farm in Queensland before buying a farm at Swan Hill and then moving to Portland.
Severe floods at Swan Hill late last year had a profound impact on the family financially and the health of Mrs Leonardi became a grave concern.
The lawyer said there was a language barrier with medical staff, difficulty in communicating and understanding what was happening and a clash of cultures.
He said his clients had overreacted greatly when police officers went to their home and they acknowledged they may have anger management issues.
The lawyer said they were deeply remorseful and knew they had acted disgracefully.
