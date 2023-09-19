The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Portland district man, 22, admits grooming and sex assault on 11-year-old victim

AT
By Andrew Thomson
September 20 2023 - 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland Magistrates Court. This is a file image.
Portland Magistrates Court. This is a file image.

A 24-year-old Portland district man who groomed and inappropriately touched his little sister's 11-year-old friend is being assessed for his suitability to do a corrections order.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.