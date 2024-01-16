A Portland district man who groomed and inappropriately touched his little sister's 11-year-old friend during playdates will not be jailed.
The 24-year-old man pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to sex assault, grooming a child under 16 for a sexual offence and the separate unlawful assault of a woman.
He was placed on an 18-month community correction order with 150 hours of unpaid community work.
The man, who cannot be named as that may identify the victim, previously appeared in the same court where magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said any court order would need to involve a punitive aspect - community work - or the young man would be sentenced to serve a jail term.
He said in September 2023 the offending had a significant impact and ordered the young man be assessed for his suitability for the order.
The court previously heard the victim went to school with the offender's little sister. They became friends and went on playdates and sleepovers outside school.
The accused was 22 at the time of his offending and suffers from a unique set of medical conditions which impact on how he leads his life and his memory.
Police allege in February 2021 the victim was asleep at home when she started getting Snapchat messages from the young man.
She was asked how good she was at keeping a secret and then shown images of nudity.
The messages continued over the next few months and were eventually provided to police. Many showed images of women and girls bound and gagged.
The girl was asked by the man if she would like him to do that to her and she continually answered: 'No'.
In the April school holidays that year the victim was spending time with her schoolmate and during one visit was told by the defendant to go to the bush in the front yard.
She did, the young man approached her and then touched her inappropriately over her clothes.
Police investigated and in July 2021 interviewed the young man, who denied communicating with the girl.
In June this year the man got into an argument with his sister over a cat. He tried to take the cat, grabbed his sister by the upper arms several times and held her against a wall before she pushed him away.
Three victim impact statements were submitted to the court.
A defence lawyer said his client accepted he knew the girl, but offered no explanation for the offending that the defendant claimed to not recall due to his diagnosis of a type of amnesia.
He said his client had a multiple personality disorder and suffered from PTSD, but the lawyer agreed the offending was serious.
The lawyer requested his client receive a community corrections order, but said a back injury meant the man could not do community work.
During the September hearing the court heard the man would be placed on the sex offenders' register for 15 years.
