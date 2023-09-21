Ever since she was a kid, Warrnambool's Samantha Farmer has wanted to run her own lolly shop and now her dream is about to come true.
Sugar High Confectionary will open its doors for the first time in Liebig Street on Saturday - right in the middle of school holidays.
When the signs went up last Friday revealing what was going into the new store, Samantha said there were plenty of excited kids walking past.
Opening her own store has been a long-held dream for Samantha.
"Ever since I was a little girl and we'd go on holidays we'd always find the local lolly shop and I always said I'd do it one day," she said.
"I've bitten the bullet and done it."
Samantha grew up in Warrnambool and remembers the days when there was a lolly scoop in the old Target complex during the 1990s.
"I just remember being a little girl and my Nan taking us there. They'd do small, medium and large cups that you'd fill yourself and go up to the counter," she said.
Along with her partner Trent Johnson and children Kobi, 12, and Ryder, 9, Samantha said they were "over the moon" to finally open the doors.
"We've got over 100 individual self-serve lollies, boutique chocolate, rocky road, fudge, American candy and your traditional packaged lollies," she said.
The shop has about 20 different kinds of American candy but she plans to expand the range.
Samantha said she decided to open the shop in the centre of Liebig Street to capture all the foot traffic and summer tourists.
"If you're not in that main part they don't really venture out to go shopping," she said.
It is her first time running her own business, switching from a career in real estate and managing a pub.
"The dream has been there for a long time and we've been looking for a shop over the last couple of months." she said.
"It's been a dream come true."
The shop will open on Saturday from 10am.
Down the track, the store will expand to offering candy bars at weddings, events and parties.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.