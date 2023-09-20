South-west Voice campaigners have published a 10-item flyer responding to "misinformation" being disseminated by the local 'no' campaign.
The south-west 'no' campaign has been distributing a pamphlet called "10 reasons to say 'no'", suggesting the Voice lacks detail, won't help Indigenous people, divides Australians by race and opens the door to activists and legal, political and bureaucratic dysfunction.
Moyne for Yes committee member Monica Sammon said the group felt it had to rebut the 'no' pamphlet.
"Moyne for Yes felt a direct response was important to address the misinformation in the 'no' campaign flyers," Ms Sammon said.
"The 'Don't Know, Vote No' slogan advises the population of Australia to remain wilfully ignorant about such a significant moment in our history.
"It deliberately encourages fear and doubt, avoiding any rational discussions based on evidence, historical fact and the long-standing and continuing complexity of issues facing our Indigenous Australians."
Moyne for Yes is the local group affiliated with the national 'yes' campaign, and has no connection to Moyne Shire Council.
The Moyne for Yes flyer "debunks" each of the points in the 'no' pamphlet, arguing the Voice is legally sound, has as much detail as possible for a constitutional amendment, and would not empower activists.
"The Yes Campaign has been very clear for many months about why it is important that we have constitutional recognition by a Voice to Parliament," Ms Sammon said.
"It is disingenuous to state that there is inadequate information or detail. There are multiple places that information can be sourced about why this constitutional change is so important."
Ms Sammon said people seeking more information should visit the 'yes' campaign website, or the Indigenous affairs site, or various legal academic sites, or university sites for the facts.
Federal Wannon MP Dan Tehan has been the figurehead for the 'no' campaign in the south-west and pushed the various points in the "10 reasons to say no" pamphlet, but Moyne for Yes has advised its volunteers not to mention Mr Tehan when they hand out their counter-flyer.
"It was suggested not to mention Dan Tehan because our flyer is a response to the 10 point flyer, it is not a personal response to Dan Tehan or anybody else for that matter," Ms Sammon said.
The 'yes' campaign has been pulling out all the stops as it tries to rally support for the Voice. Polling has shown a steady slide in support for the referendum since the start of 2023, with 'yes' trailing by about 10 percentage points.
Olympic hero Cathy Freeman has announced her support with a public message, while closer to home Warrnambool-based state MP Jacinta Ermacora has also said she will vote 'yes'.
Pro-Voice rallies were held across the country on September 17, but there has also been growing aggression in public debate on the subject, and in the south-west 'yes' signs have been defaced and even burned in recent days.
The referendum vote is scheduled for October 14.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.