The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne for Yes flyer attacks 'no' campaign 'misinformation' on Voice

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voice to Parliament supporters gather in Warrnambool on September 17 to rally the 'yes' vote ahead of the referendum.
Voice to Parliament supporters gather in Warrnambool on September 17 to rally the 'yes' vote ahead of the referendum.

South-west Voice campaigners have published a 10-item flyer responding to "misinformation" being disseminated by the local 'no' campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.