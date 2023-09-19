Plans to sell a $200 million hot springs project near the Twelve Apostles has attracted a number of offers.
The 79-hectare property and plans were placed on the market in July and expressions of interest closed early this month.
The "shovel ready" project comes with a promised state government conditional grant for more than $7 million towards the venture.
Stonebridge national partner Julian White said the campaign received local and international interest with a number of offers through the expressions of interest process.
"It may now take some time for the ownership group to work through these offers and find the right buyer who has the capacity to honour the project's significance for the area and for Australian tourism more broadly," Mr White said.
The resort project includes a state-of-the-art bathing facility, 150 luxury eco-pods, 12-room spa and an amphitheatre.
It also includes conference and corporate facilities and multiple food and beverage operations.
The project has been designed to be environmentally sustainable.
The natural hot spring allows for no significant heating of pool water and the water used for bathing is then re-injected back into the aquifer making the resource renewable and sustainable.
Water from the bore can also have minerals removed and used for irrigation throughout the site.
While the construction of the development was initially estimated at $200 million, how much the sale of the land and plans was expected to fetch has not been revealed.
