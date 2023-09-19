The Standard
Warrnambool's Callum Bridge to play for Australia at Hockey5s World Cup

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
September 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Warrnambool hockey player Callum Bridge will represent Australia at the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup in January 2024.

Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

