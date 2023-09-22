The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL
Live

2023 Hampden Football Netball League: Grand final blog

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
September 23 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden league grand final: live coverage
Hampden league grand final: live coverage

THE Hampden league will crown its 2023 premiers at Reid Oval on Saturday, September 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.