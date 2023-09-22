Hampden league grand final: live coverage

THE Hampden league will crown its 2023 premiers at Reid Oval on Saturday, September 19.
Play starts from 9am.
Football: Under 18.5, 10am, Warrnambool v South Warrnambool; reserves 12pm, South Warrnambool v Warrnambool; seniors 2pm, South Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles.
Netball: 15 and under, 9am, South Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles; division three, 9am, Hamilton Kangaroos v Terang Mortlake; 17 and under, 10am, Koroit v Terang Mortlake; 13 and under, 10am, Hamilton Kangaroos v Koroit; division two, 11.15am, Hamilton Kangaroos v Koroit; 17 and under reserves, 11.15am South Warrnambool v Cobden; division one, 12.30pm, Cobden v Koroit; open, 1.45pm South Warrnambool v Cobden.
