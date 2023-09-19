Warrnambool's Flying Horse Bar and Brewery could have a "unique" new multi-level outdoor alfresco area open in time for summer if plans get the go ahead.
Part-owner Mark McIllroy said the plans, which are currently with the city council's planning department, would increase the size of an existing outdoor area.
Mr McIllory said the new eating area would be screened, and there would also be an outdoor rooftop bar which would be built on the front facade of the building which faces the Princes Highway.
"It's a bit of an extension to the eating area. It's driven by food and sitting out in the sunshine," he said.
Mr McIllroy said there was no big entertainment area, just an extension to cater for more outdoor dining.
"It's a little bit unique. It's made out of shipping containers so it's going to be something a little bit different," he said.
"It's all made to be removable. It's made in sections offsite and gets put into place.
"There's going to be different spaces - four or five different spaces - that people can book."
Mr McIllroy said while there was a deck, there would also be covered areas which could be heated in winter.
He said as soon as he had planning approval, construction works would start.
When the Flying Horse business changed hands a year ago, about $1 million in renovations were flagged.
Those changes include expanded entertainment space, a US-style sportsman's bar, more outdoor dining and an expanded indoor dining area with a full wood-fired and charcoal kitchen.
Rafferty's Tavern in the city's west still has plans for more extensions of its facility but those are waiting to be approved, Mr McIllroy said.
"It'll happen," he said.
"The gateways to Warrnambool, we'll pretty them up a bit."
