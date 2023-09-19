The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Portland man charged with assault and causing damage back in court next week

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 19 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man under influence of medication has court hearing adjourned part-heard
Man under influence of medication has court hearing adjourned part-heard

A Portland man who appeared under the influence of medication in court has had charges of grabbing a woman and smashing her mobile phone adjourned for a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.