Man under influence of medication has court hearing adjourned part-heard

A Portland man who appeared under the influence of medication in court has had charges of grabbing a woman and smashing her mobile phone adjourned for a week.
Mario Scott appeared in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning charged with assault and causing criminal damage.
Police told the court that at 2.30pm on Wednesday last week Scott and a woman were at a Portland address, he had been drinking alcohol, was acting unlike himself and there was a verbal argument.
The woman was holding a mobile phone and Scott accused her of recording their argument.
Police said he grabbed the woman by both wrists, pushed and pulled her around the room and when he was unable to grab the mobile phone he punched a bedroom wall three times, smashing a large hole into the wall.
Scott eventually got hold of the phone, threw it out the front door and onto the road, where it was damaged.
Police were called and attended, finding that Scott was intoxicated and wandering around on the road in an erratic manner.
He was placed in handcuffs for his own protection and later made no comment during an interview with police officers.
During Tuesday's court hearing, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge asked Scott if he was OK, noting the defendant appeared under the influence of something.
Scott's mother said her son had taken an antihistamine which caused him to appear disorientated and she explained he had not been able to sleep.
The magistrate decided to adjourn the hearing of the case for a week to allow Scott to appear in court when not under the influence of medication.
He is due back in court on Tuesday next week, September 26, when the hearing is expected to resume.
