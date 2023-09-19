Starting from humble roots in Hamilton, Mick Soulsby's football journey saw him recruited to the mighty Collingwood Football Club in 1977. He recounts his sporting journey on Under the Auld Pump.
Born in Pascoe Vale on January 30, 1958.
Wife: Susan. Children: Stephen and Marianne.
Parents: Pat and Jim. Siblings: Janet, Frank, John, David, Peter, James, Tony and Phillip.
Education: I started my primary school education in Pascoe Vale and then went to St Mary's Primary School in Hamilton before attending Hamilton's Monivae College for my secondary school education.
Sporting highlight: Would have to be when I was asked to go down and play footy with Collingwood in 1977.
Mick, we'll talk about your sporting highlight in a moment but let's go back in time for a moment. Can you give me some background on why your family moved from Pascoe Vale to Hamilton?
My dad Jim was a regional manager in the suburbs of Melbourne with the TAB.
The opportunity arose for Jim to take over as the manager of the Hamilton TAB in 1968 and he took up the job so the family moved to Hamilton.
I was nine when we made the move. We lived in a very modest house by today's standards when we made the move to Hamilton in 1968 but it was home for nine children plus our parents.
I often think back to my parents. Apart from Jim managing the TAB he was on the Hamilton City Council for many years and had a stint as the mayor in the 1970s.
Mum was always at home helping raise the nine kids. They were great times. We never wished for anything.
There was always a game of footy or cricket going on in my younger days and I would say that's where my love for both sports grew. There was footy in the winter and cricket in the summer.
Where did your footy career begin?
I was 11 years old when I started playing for St Mary's junior footy side.
I went through the junior grades before playing my first senior game with Hamilton as an 18-year-old in 1976.
I'll never forget Collingwood's recruiting boss Jack Regan came up to my home and asked if I would join the Magpies in 1977. Hamilton was in Collingwood's zone.
I'll never forget my first night of pre-season training. I went down the players race and there was Billy Picken and Ron Wearmouth running laps and I joined in.
I had two seasons with Collingwood and played 27 reserve games. Sadly, I never got a game in the seniors but I was fortunate to have played six games on the MCG and they are moments that I cherish as some of those games were in semi-finals.
They would play the under 19s before the reserves and then seniors so there was always big crowds in attendance for the reserve games.
I dislocated my left elbow in an incident against North Melbourne and was out for seven weeks.
I was delisted by Collingwood at the end of 1978.
Which path did your footy career go down after you were delisted by Collingwood?
I went over and played for North Gambier under former Fitzroy player Barry Padley in 1979.
I was working in the bank and was lucky enough to get a transfer in my employment.
North Gambier offered me $170 a game plus accommodation back in 1979. I jumped at the chance.
It was good money and I was getting free accommodation. We won the flag in 1979 when we defeated West Gambier, who was coached by Ray Buckley who is the dad of former Collingwood star Nathan Buckley.
I had a couple of seasons with North Gambier before going up to Darwin where I played with Nightcliff. It was a great experience playing footy up north.
I came back and played for Hope Valley in Adelaide and then Burra in South Australia and ended up moving back to Hamilton in 1989 after my wife and I purchased a milk bar.
Mick, I take it when you made the move back to Hamilton you got involved in footy again?
Yes. I went back and played footy for Hamilton. Football was very strong in Hamilton back in that era.
There was fierce rivalry between Hamilton Imperials and Hamilton - you knew when they played against each other there would be a huge crowd.
I would have to rate Greg Stevens as one of the best players that I saw play at Hamilton.
I decided to go and be the playing coach at Caramut in 1993. We made the finals in 1993 but in 1994 Jason Mifsud and Darren Bradshaw took over as joint coaches and we won the premiership.
I'll never forget the game when we played Dunkeld at Caramut and Jason kicked 28 goals. We recruited gun full forward Tony Russell for the 1995 season but we lost the grand final to Tatyoon.
We made the move to Warrnambool in 1995. I stayed playing with Caramut for a few more years and was fortunate to have played in another premiership side with the club under Wayne Aitken in 1999.
My playing career was over in 2004 and I then took up umpiring with the Warrnambool District Football Umpires Association.
Did you umpire for very long?
I umpired 312 games and was honoured to be awarded life membership with the association in 2019.
I really enjoyed my time umpiring as I made a lot more contacts in Warrnambool and around the district.
I was fortunate to have umpired in a fair few finals, mainly in the district league.
Mick, earlier you mentioned playing cricket. Which team did you play for in your younger days?
I started out playing for Hamilton North Cricket Club.
I really enjoyed playing cricket and when we made the move to Warrnambool in 1995 I went down and played for Merrivale.
Were you a batsman or bowler?
I was a bit of an all-rounder. I would bowl a bit of medium pace.
I suppose the highlight of my cricket career was making 215 runs for Hamilton North many years ago on a small ground.
Mick, it's well documented Collingwood play Greater Western Sydney at the MCG this Friday night. I take it you're an avid Magpie fan but what's your opinion on the big game?
I expect Collingwood to win. I'm just hoping they do.
I think the week's break will help the Magpies but I'm very wary of the Giants. They seem to have a lot of momentum.
It should be a cracking game. I've got my fingers crossed that we can win and get into another grand final.
