Mick Soulsby on playing at Collingwood and other country football teams

By Tim Auld
September 19 2023 - 1:00pm
Mick Soulsby's sporting journey took him from Hamilton to the MCG. Picture supplied
Starting from humble roots in Hamilton, Mick Soulsby's football journey saw him recruited to the mighty Collingwood Football Club in 1977. He recounts his sporting journey on Under the Auld Pump.

