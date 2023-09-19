The Standard
Goanna frontman Shane Howard will join musicians at The Community for Yes Concert in Purnim

By Maggie Davis and Jessica Howard
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 9:24am
Musician Shane Howard is performing at a Vote Yes campaign concert on September 29 at Purnim. Picture file
Goanna frontman Shane Howard is among a number of south-west musicians lending their voice to the Yes campaign ahead of the October referendum.

