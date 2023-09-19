The annual Murray to Moyne cycling event has new life-saving equipment to ensure the safety of its riders, volunteers and spectators.
The event received $5000 from the federal government's stronger communities program to purchase three defibrillators, a device used to restore a normal heartbeat following cardiac arrest.
Murray to Moyne president Peter Bollard said event organisers previously borrowed the devices from Port Fairy businesses, the Port Fairy Hospital and Moyne Shire Council for the duration of the event.
The annual fundraiser for health services runs across three days with separate routes starting at Swan Hill, Mildura and Echuca and ending at Port Fairy.
"It's great security for the people on the event, the participants, and it could be (used for) anyone watching at Railway Place," he said.
Mr Bollard said this meant the committee no longer had to borrow the defibrillators.
"We said we're going to have to buy our own because we can't run the event without it," he said.
Mr Bollard said the organisers were required to have the life-saving equipment in its first aid kit as part of its occupational health and safety plans.
He said the event contributed a further $1600 to help pay for the defibrillators and cases.
Mr Bollard said the devices were available for other community organisations, clubs and events to borrow.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan said quick access to the defibrillators could be life-saving.
"It means the defibrillators are available on the spot immediately and they're not having to worry about accessing the defibrillator along the route," Mr Tehan said.
"It's great these volunteers can keep doing what they're doing and keeping the participants and volunteers safe through the provision of the defibrillators.
"You never know when you might need a defibrillator sadly, and it mightn't be just the participants - it could be the observers, the support crew and volunteers - so access is important."
