UPDATE, Wednesday, 7.15am:
There have been four fatal dog attacks in Glenelg Shire so far this year, according to reports.
On Monday morning a small family pet dog was killed after being attacked in the front yard of a Waratah Crescent home by three large roaming Staffordshire cross dogs.
A Glenelg Shire spokeswoman has now confirmed two dogs had been seized by council local laws officers.
She said dogs owner had cooperated with local laws officers and were continuing to cooperate as rangers undertook an investigation.
"No further comment regarding the matter will be made until our local laws unit have completed their investigation," she said.
It has been reported to The Standard there were three previous fatal dog attacks already this year - two involving dogs mauling and killing sheep and the other attack led to the death of a cria (baby) Alpaca.
The council spokeswoman declined to comment about those attacks but will put questions to local laws officers.
TUESDAY: Shire rangers have seized three large dogs after the attack and death of a small dog in Portland on Monday.
Portland police Sergeant Andrew Dunlop said police officers and Glenelg Shire Council rangers were confronted by an emotional scene at Waratah Crescent on Monday morning after a number of reports were received from the public about the fatal dog attack.
He said between 9.30am and 10am three large Staffordshire Terrier cross dogs were involved in attacking and killing a small dog in the front yard of a property.
"Local Glenelg Shire rangers and police attended," he said.
"The three large dogs were seized and Glenelg Shire rangers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and the death of the small dog. I don't know what breed it was. The body of a deceased dog was under a blanket
"Rangers reported that they had dealt with the three dogs in the past. There has been no previous police involvement."
Sergeant Dunlop said those at the address were upset.
"It was an extremely emotional scene, 100 per cent," he said.
"Dog owners need to be aware they are responsible and liable for the actions of their dogs.
"These sort of incidents are always emotional. It's now up to the rangers to investigate and determine what action is appropriate.
"If a person was involved it would be our (police) responsibility.''
The Portland police sergeant said dogs could be dangerous, which was made clear at the weekend after a dog attack in Perth.
Neighbours of a woman severely injured after being mauled by her two rottweilers have told how they tried in vain to fight off the dogs.
They feared she would be killed before police were forced to open fire.
Police were called to the home on Pitta Corner in Success at 4.35pm on Saturday by neighbours calling emergency services as Nikita Piil, 31, was set upon by her two dogs, Bronx and Harlem.
It's been reported police officers shot one of the dogs while the other was seized by rangers.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.