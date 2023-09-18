No timeline to reopen access to the popular Loch Ard Gorge beach has been set with any works appearing a long way off.
With visitors expected to flock to the area in the September school holidays, the popular stop along the Great Ocean Road remains off limits.
Fears of a potential collapse prompted authorities in May to close the steps which lead to the beach and cave at Loch Ard Gorge near Port Campbell.
An inspection following a rock fall had found a crack in the cliff face overlooking the beach access steps.
Assessments were done in June by geo-technical specialists to determine what needed to be done to make the steps safe again.
Parks Victoria acting regional director Dale Antonysen this week said the geo-technical investigations had now been completed.
He said Parks Victoria was now working on the "next steps" to protect the special cultural and environmental values of Loch Ard Gorge before work to restore access to the beach started.
"It is important we get this process right as we want to make sure the gorge reopens for the long term and what makes it so special is protected," he said.
Any work to restore access to Loch Ard Gorge would be subject to cultural, ecological, geological, and funding approvals.
The Arch, which is located between Port Campbell and Peterborough, was closed in February 2022 after inspections found "significant" movement in the cliffs near the upper lookout which posted a risk to public safety.
Geo-technical specialists assessed the cliff face and recommended the site remain closed because of continued movement and fears of a collapse.
In November 2022, Wild Dog Cove beach at Peterborough was closed temporarily over fears a rock column was in danger of immediate collapse.
Specialist teams were brought in to manually bring it down in January 2023.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.