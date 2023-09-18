The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Allansford's Premier Speedway could benefit from Sydney crisis

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 18 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Speedway president Richard Parkinson is hopeful Sydney's speedway track can be up and racing soon after a shock cancellation of the season opener. The Allansford track could see more teams head south this season. Picture by Anthony Brady
Premier Speedway president Richard Parkinson is hopeful Sydney's speedway track can be up and racing soon after a shock cancellation of the season opener. The Allansford track could see more teams head south this season. Picture by Anthony Brady

An influx of extra sprintcar teams could be headed to Allansford's Premier Speedway this summer after the shock cancellation of Sydney's opening event this weekend put that state's entire season under a cloud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.