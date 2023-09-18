An influx of extra sprintcar teams could be headed to Allansford's Premier Speedway this summer after the shock cancellation of Sydney's opening event this weekend put that state's entire season under a cloud.
Putting the brakes on New South Wales' season could have ramifications for the entire sport and a flow-on impact for Premier Speedway.
The NSW season was set to kick off on September 23 at the $100m Eastern Creek venue but it was "cancelled" late last week when lease agreement negotiations broke down.
Eastern Creek was set to hold 30 to 40 events - not all of them sprintcar races - between now and May which are now in jeopardy.
It's now a waiting game to see if any of the season can be salvaged.
The NSW government says it wants the season to happen and it was a priority to get it back on track, but how soon that happens is still up in the air.
Repairs to the track are set to be signed off this week, and the government will work with interested parties as it looks for a long-term operator.
Sprintcar Control Council of Australia's executive secretary Mark Richards said the NSW season was "on hold".
"We're all in a holding pattern to see what transpires," he said.
Premier Speedway president Richard Parkinson said he hoped the government and stakeholders could revive the Sydney venue for the sake of the sport.
"The industry needs to have that facility up and running," he said.
If Sydney couldn't be jump-started, Mr Parkinson said Premier Speedway wouldn't look to hold extra events because there were no spare dates on the Victorian calendar with the season already locked in.
"There are a number of sprintcar teams in NSW that have geared up for a full season and they're probably hoping to get some racing in," he said.
"We would probably expect there would be a few more teams nominate for some of our events possibly."
But Mr Parkinson said the impact wasn't just on drivers and fans but the businesses that relied on speedway.
He said one major supplier was "pulling back" on any sponsorship opportunities with Premier Speedway because they didn't think they would have the income after losing Brisbane when it closed for good at the end of last season, and now Sydney may not run.
"That's only one supplier. If the industry has a number of suppliers that are hurting, eventually that will flow through to the industry Australia-wide," Mr Parkinson said.
Sprintcar Association of NSW revealed on Facebook late last week the season had been cancelled with its secretary Shaun McDonald saying the damage would be considerable.
"It's going to be a massive impact for the sport," he said.
Mr McDonald said there were a lot of NSW drivers and many of the top sprintcar teams would go interstate to race, either heading north to Toowoomba or south to Warrnambool.
Mr Richards said it was too early to comment on what might happen with any revitalised season but he said the SCCA would try and work out the best solution for everyone.
With hopes the NSW season could get back on track, Mr Richards said the sport had copped "too many hits" in the state over the past four or five years.
"It's really damaging for the whole sport," he said.
"Everybody's waiting on tenterhooks to see if something can be resolved.
"The health of the sport nationally revolves on every state being healthy."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.