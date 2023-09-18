Warrnambool City Council is seeking to gauge the local business community's interest in and appetite for the formation of a new business representative group.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the move came following a meeting in June, facilitated by the council, where 25 local business representatives from across various industry sectors discussed the level of interest and support for a business representative body.
"The businesses indicated that a business representative group could be beneficial and sustainable, provided it had a clear purpose and widespread support among our city's businesses," Cr Arnott said.
As a next step, the council is looking to the broader business community for further input on what businesses think about, want from and would be willing to contribute to a business representative group if the concept was to be revisited.
Owner of the Pavilion Cafe and Bar Jon Watson encouraged business owners and operators to have a say.
"I believe that it is important for the business community to decide, and to drive, the formation of a business representative group to council," Mr Watson said.
"Business should come out and voice their opinion, either for or against, regarding the formation of a group.
"It is an opportunity to have a say on the future direction to council. What have you got to lose?"
If a group is formed it would provide an opportunity to share ideas and resources, and to get involved with our community by connecting organisations, events and exchanging ideas with other local businesses.
"Should such a group be formed, council will commit to doing all it can to work with the group to deliver better local outcomes, however a truly independent group cannot be part of council - it must be a group that is led and run by local businesses themselves," Cr Arnott said.
The council is now surveying businesses to see whether there is interest in pursuing the concept further.
To access the survey go to www.yoursaywarrnambool.com.au
During a visit to the region in April last year, small business commissioner Lynda McAlary-Smith urged Warrnambool to form a chamber of commerce sending a message that they could miss out if they didn't.
Before the pandemic there was some support from the business community for a representative group but organisers said it was tough to get it up and running.
Called Your Warrnambool Business and Tourism, it was in the process of becoming a chamber of commerce but it became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An unsuccessful attempt to establish a traders' levy for Commerce Warrnambool in 2014 sparked major backlash and the group has struggled to operate since then.
