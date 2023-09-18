The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool businesses urged to have a say on a new group

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business groups have been urged to speak up about forming a new group. Picture file
Business groups have been urged to speak up about forming a new group. Picture file

Warrnambool City Council is seeking to gauge the local business community's interest in and appetite for the formation of a new business representative group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.