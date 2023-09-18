The future looks bright for Warrnambool boxer Brian Agina, who clinched his first Australian title at Flemington's Melbourne Pavilion on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, undefeated from three professional bouts, defeated experienced Pakistani fighter Syed Asif via an unanimous points decision to become the Australian super flyweight champion.
Agina, who trains under coach Chris Folima at Folima's Fitness and Boxing in Warrnambool, had previously lost to Asif in a points decision at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Agina's manager Ricky Leonard was thrilled for his fighter.
"Agina just dominated him for the whole fight," he told The Standard.
"He dropped him in the first round, he dropped him in the 10th but the rest of the fight he just dominated."
Leonard said the crowd reacted positively to the bout, with a couple of promoters already attempting to book Agina for fights at the end of the year.
The Kenyan-born boxer now holds two titles after he became the Victorian Bantamweight champion in May.
"Three fights and two title belts, there's not many fighters that do that," Leonard said.
"You normally have to wait for eight or 10 fights before you get a shot at a state title. Now it's just a matter of trying to place him right now, not put him too deep too quick."
Leonard said Agina was delighted with the win.
"He was stoked," he said.
"He's obviously a big crowd favourite. He's so happy, he's just all smiles. But he's a really humble guy and thanked his opponent and all that sort of stuff after the fight for giving him a chance.
"I'm just so happy for him. He's just a happy, little guy. He had the toughest upbringing and you wouldn't know when you talk to him. He's just so upbeat."
Leonard noted Agina had shown marked improvement since joining forces with Folima about 10 weeks ago.
"There has been a massive improvement in his skill level since Chris has taken over," he said.
