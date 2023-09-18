The Standard
Warrnambool boxer Brian Agina wins national super flyweight title

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 1:10pm
Brian Agina celebrates his Australian boxing title alongside coach Chris Folima (left) and manager Ricky Leonard (right). Picture supplied
The future looks bright for Warrnambool boxer Brian Agina, who clinched his first Australian title at Flemington's Melbourne Pavilion on Saturday.

