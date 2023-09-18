A south-west arts festival traditionally held before Christmas will run during the busy summer holiday period in 2024.
Loch Hart Music Festival director Jayden Bath said the fifth iteration of the event would be run at Kangaroobie Camp in Princetown from January 12 to 14.
"The main reason was, pre-Christmas we find people are just a bit busy," Mr Bath said.
"We ran in January in 2022 (postponed from 2021) and we think that was probably our best in terms of the number of people (who attended), the weather and the atmosphere.
"I think people are quite relaxed after Christmas."
The festival last ran in November 2022 but was cut short due to storms, strong winds and cold weather.
The Standard previously reported the Friday ran as planned, the Saturday was halted after several hours of music and the Sunday was cancelled.
Mr Bath said the festival would run "pretty similar" to usual.
"I think we just got particularly unlucky," he said.
"We didn't have any major incidents last time and outdoor events come with inherent risks these days."
Mr Bath said 75 per cent of the bands were booked.
"We hope to start announcing bands really soon," he said.
"I think after five years people know they're going to get a really high quality number of acts.
"(The bands are) from all across Australia, we've booked people coming from Perth and Sydney and it's quite an array of emerging and established acts.
"We'll have our comedy hour again this year which was a highlight last year during the storm."
