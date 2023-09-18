The Standard
Warrnambool's Chitticks Bakery targeted by thieves twice in fortnight

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 12:11pm
Women arrested over bakery break-ins
Two Warrnambool women in their 20s are assisting police with inquiries after two burglaries at Chitticks Bakery during the past fortnight.

Andrew Thomson

