Women arrested over bakery break-ins

Two Warrnambool women in their 20s are assisting police with inquiries after two burglaries at Chitticks Bakery during the past fortnight.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Laxton, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a warrant was executed at a Medinah Close address in central north Warrnambool on Monday morning.
The warrant was executed in relation to two commercial burglaries committed at Chitticks Bakery in Albert Street, Warrnambool, at the weekend and another break-in a fortnight ago.
"Two people are in custody currently assisting police members with our inquiries," Detective Sergeant Laxton said.
"There was also a 2010 Chrysler 300c sedan was recovered, which is alleged to have been stolen from Geelong 10 days ago. (The vehicle is valued at about $15,000.)
"The two women aged in their 20s are expected to be interviewed."
It's understood that one of the women is already on bail.
It's likely she will be charged, remanded in custody and be presented to court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday afternoon and Tuesday.
The other woman is likely to be charged and bailed.
Police will allege a small amount of cash, a float, was stolen from the bakery on the first occasion.
It's not alleged anything was stolen last weekend and there was no forced entry to the premises during either break-in.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
