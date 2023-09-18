THE Warrnambool Racing Club will experience multiple losses as a result of the shock revelation leading local trainer Lindsey Smith is considering moving his training operation to Geelong.
As reported exclusively in The Standard Smith revealed 14 horses from his stable had broken down with hind legs problems due to the synthetic training track at Warrnambool over the past two years.
WRC chief executive officer Luke Cann admitted there's issues and problems with the synthetic track.
Talks between the racing club and the multiple group-one winning trainer broke down after numerous discussions about rectifying the problems with the synthetic track.
Smith has stated he thinks the synthetic training track is too tight and the surface is not up to scratch.
The racing club received $1,098,038 from Racing Victoria's Track Training Maintenance Fund to manage the synthetic and sand training tracks plus the horse pool in 2022.
Losing Smith, who has trained more than 270 winners in over three years training from his on-course stables including three group ones and a Warrnambool Cup victory will have a harsh impact on the finances at the racing club.
Racing Victoria sources said as much as $150,000 would go from the club's bottom line if the high profile trainer decided to leave.
The club receives $50 from Racing Victoria for each horse trained in Warrnambool that runs at race meetings which directly comes out of owners' prize-money.
The club also receives additional funding from local trainers for grass gallops, jump-outs and trials. In his time in Warrnambool - Smith has lifted the profile for the sport across Australia with his training deeds reported widely.
Smith has 42 boxes on-course and trains in stables formerly used by disgraced trainer Darren Weir. The stabling complex is privately-owned by a third party.
Racing Victoria fear if Smith leaves the on-course training complex it may turn out to be a white elephant, as not many trainers with big teams of horses would relocate to Warrnambool and could pay the high rent for the facility in this tough financial climate.
Cann said Racing Victoria's Jamie McGuinness - executive general manager - people, infrastructure and clubs would be in Warrnambool to help rectify the problems with the troubled synthetic training track within the next 10 days.
Koroit will honour the deeds of its racing heroes at a Melbourne Cup Trophy function on Friday, October 6. The Koroit Football Netball Club plus other local organisations namely the Lions Club and the Irish Festival have joined forces to host the $600,000 18 caret-gold trophy at an event in the football club rooms leading up to the 2023 Melbourne Cup on November 7.
Spokesperson Jim Madden said the event would give local people the chance to get up close to the iconic trophy.
"Koroit and the surrounding district has a rich racing history," Madden said. "We're going to acknowledge people who have been heavily involved in the sport at the function.
"There's already been plenty of interest from the locals about having the cup in town. People like Des Gleeson, Ray Murrihy, Des Lake, Kelvin Bourke, Michael Hoy, Jack Bence, Pat "Haide" Madden, Leo Dwyer, Ciaron Maher and RV Scott to name a few will be acknowledged at the function.
"We're going to give members of the Koroit Probus Club and the elderly citizens the chance to have their photos taken with the cup plus it'll be going to St Patrick's Primary School on the Friday afternoon. It's amazing to think Koroit is one of 41 destinations around the world that can host the cup in the lead up to the race that stops a nation."
The 2023 Melbourne Cup trophy will be in Port Fairy at a function to acknowledge former champion jockey Pat Hyland on October 5.
Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan will set his stayer Ferago for the $300,000 Jericho Cup at his home track on December 3, after his unplaced run in a $150,000 handicap at Flemington on Saturday.
Ryan said he'll lower his sights with Ferago for his next few runs.
"It was decision day on Saturday," Ryan said. "We were thinking of running Ferago in the Bart Cummings and if he happened to win that we would have pushed on to the Melbourne Cup but we've lowered the bar after Saturday's run.
"Ferago is very honest and his best efforts have been when there's a bit of give in the track. We'll have a look at running him in a couple of distance races around Moonee Valley before going to the Jericho in December."
Ferago has won five of his 23 starts.
Jockey Amy Herrmann will spend eight meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following her ride on William Thomas at Flemington on Saturday.
The charge related to an incident near the 100-metre mark where it was found Herrmann permitted William Thomas to shift out when not clear of Albanian I Am. Her suspension begins on September 19 and ends September 26. Stewards deemed the incident to be in the low range before handing down the penalty.
The first foal of champion racehorse Winx, a filly, will be offered for public auction at next year's Inglis Easter Yearling Sale. A daughter of champion racehorse and leading sire Pierro, the filly will arguably be the most significant individual yearling to be offered for sale in the Southern Hemisphere.
Winx is one of the most accomplished racehorses, the only horse in the past 50 years to have won as many races consecutively (33). The filly will be offered for sale on day two, April 8, of the 2024 Easter Sale.
