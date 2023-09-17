Three men in custody to appear at court on Monday

Three men will appear in the Warrnambool court on Monday for bail/remand hearings after being arrested in the past couple of days.
A 50-year-old Hamilton man was arrested and charged with more than 20 offences after allegedly using a stolen bank card for tap and go purchases last week.
He has been charged with possessing methamphetamine, two counts of theft and 10 charges each of obtaining property by deception and breaching his bail.
An 18-year-old Hamilton man with relationship issues also faces a raft of charges and some hurdles to being released back into the community.
He's been charged with six counts of assault as well as persistently breaching a court order, using a carriage service to harass and committing an offence while on bail.
And a 40-year-old Warrnambool man is in custody charged with family-violence related offending.
He's been arrested, interviewed and charged with breaching his bail, breaching a court order and possessing prescription medication.
All three men are expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for bail/remand hearings, but face stiff challenges to be granted bail again as they are all already on bail charged with previous alleged offending.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.