KOROIT premiership footballer Jarrod 'Tex' Korewha has won a flag in different colours.
The key forward was part of Ararat's Wimmera league grand final victory on Saturday, September 16.
Korewha, who joined the club midway through the season after battling injury, kicked an equal team-high three goals in the Rats' come-from-behind 10.13 (73) to 6.16 (52) win against Southern Mallee Giants at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Ararat found itself 24 points down at quarter-time before kicking six unanswered goals in the second term to be 15 points clear at the main break.
Korewha kicked 15 goals in nine appearances for the Rats.
NORTH Warrnambool Eagles' current batch of senior footballers won't be the only ones representing the club in a grand final this weekend.
Former Eagle Josh Corbett will play for Peel Thunder in the WAFL decider against East Perth on Sunday, September 24.
The Fremantle-listed key forward, who played five AFL games in her first season at the club after crossing from Gold Coast, has played for its state league affiliate when overlooked for the Dockers in 2023.
Corbett kicked two goals from 10 disposals in the Thunder's 11.11 (77) to 7.11 (53) preliminary final victory over Subiaco.
Other Fremantle players represented include Will Brodie, Tom Emmett, Corey Wagner, Joel Hamling, Liam Reidy, Nathan O'Driscoll and Hugh Davies.
Nathan Wilson and Travis Colyer, who were also on the Dockers' list but were delisted once their season ended, also featured for Peel.
TALENTED Australian wheelchair basketballer Jaylen Brown has had success in his other chosen sport.
The Warrnambool-based teenager, who is preparing to play basketball overseas, was part of Hawthorn's Victorian Wheelchair Football League grand final win on Sunday, September 17.
Brown, who plays football locally for Hampden league club Koroit, soaked up the Hawks' 19.9 (123) to 9.4 (58) win over Richmond.
The Emmanuel College student will spend two weeks in Italy with the Australian Rollers before completing year 12 in Warrnambool.
He will then fly out to compete in a professional basketball competition in Italy.
