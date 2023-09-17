Cobden's Louis Robertson capped off a stellar season by clinching the coveted Lew Kelly Medal as the Hampden league's reserves football best and fairest.
Robertson, who played nine home-and-away matches, predominantly playing through the midfield, finished on 18 votes in a thrilling count, a vote ahead of 37-year-old South Warrnambool goal-kicking machine Kym Eagleson.
"I (am) pretty happy with it. I only played nine games or so in the ressies," he said.
"I felt like I was getting a fair bit of it and the team was pretty good. The team's winning so everyone's getting a kick."
He said he would look to improve his fitness and aim to play more senior football after featuring in the Bombers' top side six times this season.
"I just have to get a bit fitter, that's the only thing I think and I should be right," he said.
Hugh Douglas from the Hamilton Kangaroos finished third in the count with 15 votes.
