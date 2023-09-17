The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Delays in superannuation payouts needs to change, widow says

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:50pm, first published September 17 2023 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When Rob Keiller died suddenly of a heart attack, it took the superannuation company seven months to pay out - a delay Deb says needs to change. Picture by Anthony Brady
When Rob Keiller died suddenly of a heart attack, it took the superannuation company seven months to pay out - a delay Deb says needs to change. Picture by Anthony Brady

When Deb lost her husband Rob Keiller suddenly, it took seven months for his superannuation company to pay out - and that, she says, needs to change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.