A Warrnambool mother-son duo is celebrating wins at the city's running festival after dominating their race event on Sunday, September 17.
Alicia Boyd, 44, alongside son David, 15, capped off a memorable morning by winning the six kilometre race at the Warrnambool Running Festival, each posting impressive times of 27:41 and 24:59 respectively to cross the finish line as the first male and female.
"It's always great fun to get a medal, there's always younger, faster runners coming up so it's always nice to hold on for another win," Alicia said of winning alongside her son.
"I'm well behind David now, can't see him at all now when I'm out on the course but it's great fun to know he's out the front leading the way.
"The conditions were great, really mild temperature, which is fantastic especially for the half marathon runners."
She said it was a "tricky" track to navigate but an equally enjoyable one to soak in on the day.
"The track's a really tricky one, it's a combination of surfaces. You've got concrete, bitumen, grass, trail so that's really quite tricky and especially when you're fatiguing but at the surface of it at the finish was nice and flat through the caravan park so that was much nicer when you're tired," she said.
David said it was enjoyable to race alongside his family and pick up the win.
"It's really good to win it, hopefully we pull up well," he said.
"It's special to do it as a family. We run nearly every week and it's good fun."
