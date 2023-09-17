Champion trainer Ciaron Maher spoke in glowing terms of star apprentice jockey Zac Lloyd following his winning ride on Tiz Invincible in the $300,000 Group Two Tea Rose Stakes at Randwick on Saturday.
Tiz Invincible came with a well-timed run to win her third consecutive race from five starts in defeating Kimochi and Tropical Squall in the 1400-metre contest.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said Lloyd was a very talented young jockey.
"Zac showed his immense skills with his winning ride on Tiz Invincible," the Melbourne Cup-winning trainer said.
"I rate him right up there with other top young apprentices like Blake Shinn and Nick Ryan at that stage of their apprenticeships. Zac is riding with great confidence and that's a big plus in racing."
Tiz Invincible may now be set for the $750,000 Group 1 Flight Stakes at Randwick on September 30.
"I would say we'll head to the Flight Stakes with her now," Maher said.
"She's shown us plenty of ability since day one. She handled the jump up in distance to 1400 metres in the Tea Rose and I can't see a reason why she couldn't run out a strong 1600 metres.
"She's a very valuable filly now after two wins in Group Two company. Her value would be enhanced if she could win the Group One Flight Stakes."
The powerful Maher-Eustace training combination also had Griff, ridden by Mark Zahra, win the $175,000 Exford Plate (1400 metres) at Flemington on Saturday.
"It was a good win by Griff and a top ride by Mark," the Winslow training export said.
"I was quietly confident he would run well after his two good runs in this campaign. Griff has the abilty to relax in his races and that should hold him in good stead as we get him out to 1600 metres.
"I think he's earned a start in the Group One Caulfield Guineas at Caulfield on October 14 after that win."
The Caulfield Guineas, which carries stake-money of $3 million, is run over 1600 metres.
