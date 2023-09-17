Portland's Tamika Holt was "chuffed" after being awarded the Hampden league division two best and fairest on Sunday in her first season back from a serious injury.
The goal-shooter triumphed in a landslide, polling a mammoth 32 votes to finish 11-clear of Port Fairy's Jae Leddin and Tigers teammate Jenna Domburg (both 21 votes) who were joint runners-up.
Holt snapped her Achilles during the 2021 campaign with this season her first year back since.
"I feel chuffed about it, I didn't expect it," Holt told The Standard.
"It was good, I obviously had a slow start to the season and then came home strong."
Holt said she pulled up well after every game, going "back to basics" this year.
She hailed Domburg - her attacking partner - and their chemistry in the ring.
"I shot with Jenna Domburg, which we've played together for a long time but it's our first full season together so and that obviously shows," she said.
"She had a great season too."
Holt's side finished the home-and-away season in second before it was eliminated by Koroit in the first semi-final.
