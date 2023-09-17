The Standardsport
HFNL awards 2023: Portland's Tamika Holt wins division two netball honour

By Matt Hughes
September 17 2023 - 3:45pm
Portland's Tamika Holt took out the Hampden league's division two best and fairest award on Sunday. Picture supplied
Portland's Tamika Holt was "chuffed" after being awarded the Hampden league division two best and fairest on Sunday in her first season back from a serious injury.

