Timboon resident Ashley Ferguson says he is delighted to get a new PB after securing the half marathon win on Sunday, September 17 at the Warrnambool Running Festival.
A strong and vocal crowd descended on the city's beachside precinct to watch the runners cross the finish line at the annual event, with 150 runners taking part in the half marathon.
The 22-year-old was the first male to cross the finish line at Lake Pertobe with an impressive 1:19:10 run in the gruelling 21km event.
"I'm feeling not too bad, there was a bit of a kick in the end there but really happy to come away with a new PB," he told The Standard.
Ferguson, who took up long distance running through the COVID-19 pandemic, said he was pleased to win the event after working tirelessly in his training for the event.
"It's probably been since COVID, really (taking on long distance running). It definitely motivated me to get outdoors a bit more, doing uni and whatnot," he said.
"I've been training a lot for the five-kilometre stuff for the aths season so for me it's been a lot of speed work and I guess in the month leading up I've increased that and got some longer runs in."
Winslow's Fleur Barling also capped off months of preparation and hard work to cross the finish line as the half marathon female winner, with a blistering run of 1:28:33.
The 28-year-old said it was a challenging but enjoyable course to take on but well worth the sights and surrounds.
"It was an amazing course and it's great to see so many people both interstate and in the surroundings. It's a beautiful course and many thanks to the local people who helped put it on. It was a really fun course, challenging but really fun," she said.
"Heading back towards Thunder Point we had a head-on wind uphill, and I was thinking 'I love Warrnambool, but bugger the hills', it was mainly the hills, undulation of Thunder Point but well worth the view."
The impressive athlete said it was a pleasing result and the perfect preparation for the upcoming Melbourne Marathon on Sunday, October 15.
"I'm in the middle of marathon plans with the Melbourne Marathon, so there's only about four weeks to go so I treated this as a bit of a long run with a few surges and things so it definitely tested me," she said.
"I'm fatigued from the marathon build but it slotted in perfectly."
