A small amount of money has been handed in to Koroit police station and officers want to return it to its owner.
Leading Senior Constable Ian McNiven said the cash was found inside a child's purse.
"A small amount of money in a child's purse was handed in yesterday," Leading Senior Constable McNiven said.
"We would like to see it handed back to its owner."
He said the money was found in Commercial Place, Koroit.
"Anyone who has lost a small amount of money can attend at the Koroit police station," he said.
"If they can describe the purse we would like to return it to them."
