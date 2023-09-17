The Standard
Koroit police searching for money owner

By Rachael Houlihan
Updated September 17 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 10:47am
Have you lost money? Koroit police may have it.
A small amount of money has been handed in to Koroit police station and officers want to return it to its owner.

