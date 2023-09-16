A camper vehicle on display at the city's caravan and camping show may look small in size but it can fit an entire family heading out on a trip.
The teardrop-shaped camper belonged to first-time Warrnambool Caravan, Camping and Leisure Roadshow exhibitor Cruizy Campers.
Co-owner Hazel Steyn said two people could sleep inside with additional spaces around the vehicle to take a rest.
"You can also put a roof top tent on the top and you can add space for the children if you wanted to," Ms Steyn said.
"The awning can be totally enclosed so that can make a tent and you can have stretchers or swags under there if you wanted to as well."
She said the campers, which were imported from South Africa had "everything you need in it" including a hot water shower, space to fit a portaloo to create an ensuite and a kitchen area at the rear to prepare a meal.
Ms Steyn said the model had been in South Africa for 25 years but was only introduced to Australia about two years ago when she started the company with her husband Norm.
One of the families at the show on Saturday, September 16, was the Outhwaites from Warrnambool.
William attended with his wife and three children, aged between six months and six-years-old, who camp about once a month.
"I'm a shift worker and so is my wife, so we can go mid-week or whatever," Mr Outhwaite said.
He said the family enjoyed travelling around the region for trips in places including the Grampians, the Otways and Port Campbell.
"We haven't done any big ones yet but we're gong to do a big one in January - we're going to do up to Jervis Bay and Kosciuszko (in New South Wales), all the way back down and maybe do a bit of Gippsland."
Mr Outhwaite said while he grew up in Western Australian where camping was "part-and-parcel of growing up there", it was great to see his children enjoying the same activity.
"Victoria's a perfect spot to do it because within a couple of hours you can be in awesome spots," he said.
The roadshow ran at the Warrnambool Racecourse from Friday, September 15, to Sunday September 17.
Show manager, Jeff Leech, previously told The Standard the event featured its biggest range in the past four to five years due to manufacturers and dealerships having access to greater stock levels.
