The auction of a family home in Warrnambool on Saturday has been likened to the nail-biter semi-final match between Carlton and Melbourne in the AFL.
Harris and Wood real estate agent Matthew Wood auctioned off 25 Wares Road on September 16, which sold for $632,500.
The property, which is adjacent to the Russells Creek walking trail, was expected to sell for between $595,000 to $650,000.
Mr Wood said about 45 people attended the auction where he asked prospective buyers to open the bidding at $600,000.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Two parties vied for the house, with the original bidder coming away with the home, who started off the proceedings with an offer of $590,000.
The offers came through in $10,000 increments until it reached $620,000.
At the $610,000 mark, Mr Wood said: "ladies and gentlemen, for those of you who watched the football last night, it was a very intense and great game of football (which saw Carlton win by two points)."
"It came down to the last kick just about and that's the way this auction is probably going to go as well.
"We're looking to get the last kick across the line to get you the win."
The house was passed in at $625,000, but following negotiations with the owner after the auction, sold to a local family for $632,500.
Another family home with linkages to the trail up for sale on the day was 2/2 Warwick Place, which had a buyer range of between $390,000 to $429,000.
Auctioneer Jason Thwaites said the two active bidders were both first-home buyers.
He said about 30 people attended the auction, where the home sold to a local person under the hammer for $402,500.
Mr Thwaites said interest in the property saw 25 inspections throughout the marketing campaign.
He said despite the interest rate rises there had been a "fairly reasonable interest" from first-home buyers for properties the past six-to-nine months.
"I think people still want to buy their own home and they budget accordingly to make sure that can work for them," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.