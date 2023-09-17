The Standard
Warrnambool Eisteddfod speech and drama conveners step down

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 18 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
Warrnambool Eisteddfod's Paddy McGennisken and president Ann O'Brien, pictured playing the piano at Mozart Hall. Ms O'Brien said more volunteers are needed to replace retiring speech and drama conveners. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool Eisteddfod's Paddy McGennisken and president Ann O'Brien, pictured playing the piano at Mozart Hall. Ms O'Brien said more volunteers are needed to replace retiring speech and drama conveners. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool's eisteddfod could lose a section which has been with the event since its inception in 1975 if volunteers don't step up to help out.

