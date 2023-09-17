Warrnambool's eisteddfod could lose a section which has been with the event since its inception in 1975 if volunteers don't step up to help out.
Warrnambool Eisteddfod president Ann O'Brien said speech and drama conveners, Nicky Baker and Lisa Cavarsan, were retiring from their roles.
Ms O'Brien said the new conveners would be involved in the lead-up and running of the event.
"It does require a lot of work for two weeks in May then you're pretty much free the rest of the year," she said.
She said an interest in public speaking, as well as organisational and basic skills with a computer which includes writing emails and letters, was needed for the role.
"It would be a pity to lose it," Ms O'Brien said.
"I think really it would take from the eisteddfod the opportunity for lots of school children to participate both at a primary and secondary level."
Ms O'Brien said the section taught students to communicate in public with confidence and learn reading and writing skills beyond the school curriculum.
Students develop skills in acting, oral reading, group performance, choral (group) speaking, communication and speech presentation through the competition.
She said the only event the eisteddfod had lost was the calisthenics, which didn't return following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms O'Brien said the 2024 eisteddfod would run as normal "with the exception of speech and drama unless we can get volunteers who are willing to take it on".
Anyone interested in the speech and drama role can contact the committee via email at secretarywarneisted@gmail.com.
