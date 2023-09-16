Warrnambool-based Western Victoria Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora has announced she is voting 'yes' on establishing a First Nations Voice to Parliament.
Ms Ermacora said the had been following the campaign closely and felt the time was right to speak out.
"I'll be voting yes," she said.
"I understand that means we recognise First Nations people in the constitution and it also means a committee or Voice will advise the government of the day on matters relating to First Nations."
Debate over the Voice has become increasingly fraught as the vote has come closer with revelations of fear-mongering tactics by 'no' campaigners and false accusations against Indigenous academic and Voice architect Marcia Langton.
Ms Ermacora said she hoped the discussion could be more productive.
"I don't think the referendum should be politicised. I think we can all stand together," she said.
"I respect the views of all Australians and encourage anyone with concerns to find out more information.
"There are a good number of countries where First Nations are recognised, one of those being New Zealand."
South West Coast Liberal MP Roma Britnell is yet to announce her voting intentions, while federal Liberal MP for Wannon Dan Tehan has consistently campaigned against the Voice, citing uncertainty about detail and fear about constitutional change.
Ms Ermacora said she was "happy to stand with those who are voting 'yes'". She said she would be walking with thousands of others in the March for Yes on September 17.
"We know we are stronger as a nation if we can be inclusive of everyone," she said.
"The Voice will advise on matters relating to First Nations, so most of us won't notice any difference."
