Kindergarten to open on Portland's Bundarra Primary School grounds

Updated September 15 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 6:00pm
A new kindergarten will open in Portland in 2024. It was one of three regional locations announced by the state government on Friday, September 15.
A new kindergarten will open in Portland next year with hopes it will help ease pressure on the region's childcare providers and free up vital places for working families.

