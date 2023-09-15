A new kindergarten will open in Portland next year with hopes it will help ease pressure on the region's childcare providers and free up vital places for working families.
The state government announced three new regional kindergartens on Friday, September 15, including a new one at Portland's Bundarra Primary School.
Portland's new kinder will have up to 90 places and will be delivered via modular construction.
It is expected to welcome its youngest learners from the start of term one, 2024.
The school has 103 students enrolled this year.
Bundarra principal Jo Shelton said the school was very excited it could provide the space for the new kindergarten.
She said it was "quite difficult" to find kindergarten spots in Portland and hoped it would help meet increased demand.
"There's people on waiting lists at the moment to get in so we're hoping having a three and four-year-old kinder available will create more spaces for childcare and early childhood places in Portland," Mrs Shelton said.
She said having the two facilities co-located would make pick-ups and drop-offs easier for parents and a new out-of-school care service, which had gone out to tender and was due to begin next year, would also help working families.
Mrs Shelton said the purpose-built kindergarten was being built off site and would be moved onto the land where Portland Bay School was previously located.
"A landscaper has been assigned to the project so they'll be doing some landscaping and putting in a playground so it will be great," she said.
"It's an area that's technically on our school land but we don't use it for anything. It's dead space so it seems like an ideal opportunity and place to put a kinder because there' s space for it and it will make the area look more appealing as well.
"They've come and done tests to make sure there's access to water and electricity which there is because there was a building that was there previously."
The three new facilities at Portland, Koo Wee Rup, and Stawell will be delivered as part of the state government's $6 million in building blocks capacity grants.
