The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Brad Thomas to coach Hamilton Kangaroos in season 2024

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 15 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Thomas, pictured playing at Warrnambool's Reid Oval in 2023, will coach Hamilton Kangaroos in 2024. Picture by Sean McKenna
Brad Thomas, pictured playing at Warrnambool's Reid Oval in 2023, will coach Hamilton Kangaroos in 2024. Picture by Sean McKenna

HAMILTON Kangaroos have appointed a new coach with strong ties to the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.