Businessman charged with sex assault of four women fails in bid to postpone case

A magistrate has refused an application to postpone a three-day hearing into sexual assault allegations against Warrnambool's Rodney Ryan.
The 55-year-old businessman appeared remotely in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, September 15.
Ryan is listed to face a three-day contested hearing in the same court in October where is expected to contest sexual assault allegations involving four alleged victims.
Lawyer Will Parker, representing Mr Ryan, on Friday made an application to adjourn the hearing until February.
He said his client was experiencing funding issues and was unable to access any of his assets.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he would not adjourn the three-day hearing when Mr Ryan had 15 months to make arrangements.
If Mr Ryan is not legally represented at the hearing he cannot legally cross-examine his four alleged victims or other protected witnesses, which include family members.
The magistrate made an order for Mr Ryan to be represented by Legal Aid when those witnesses took the stand.
Mr Ryan was charged in May 2022 with assault, kidnapping, sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years and two counts of sexual penetration of someone aged under 18.
The charges are historic and relate to a then 15-year-old girl.
Then in June that year police charged the man with allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice and intimidating a witness.
Further charges were then filed in August which allegedly involved three additional complainants dating back to 2015.
Mr Parker previously told the court he intended to question witnesses about communication with the accused man before and after the alleged offending, as well as events that occurred in the lead up to the allegations.
