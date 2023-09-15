The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool businessman to face contested hearing in October 2023

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Businessman charged with sex assault of four women fails in bid to postpone case
Businessman charged with sex assault of four women fails in bid to postpone case

A magistrate has refused an application to postpone a three-day hearing into sexual assault allegations against Warrnambool's Rodney Ryan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.