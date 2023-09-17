The Hampden league open netball grand finalists have dominated 2023 team of the year selections.
South Warrnambool, which will play Cobden in the decider, headlined the 11-player strong team with six selections, along with coach of the year in Will Jamison.
Roosters defensive pair Carly Watson and Meg Kelson, midcourters Ally O'Connor and Isabella Rea and goalies Annie Blackburn and Hollie Phillips all featured in the squad.
Cobden had three representatives, including Remeny McCann in goal keeper, as well as attackers Sophie Hinkley and Emily Finch, while North Warrnambool Eagles' Maddison Vardy and Warrnambool's Amy Wormald featured for a second consecutive year.
Jamison, who was humbled by his coach of the year nod, was thrilled to see so many of his players earn selection in the side.
"The acknowledgement of the girls is really exciting, they've worked really hard all year and been really accountable in their game," he said. "Being recognised in that team shows that other people have recognised their commitment and consistency across the season."
The premiership coach felt the team was a good snapshot of the talent within the league.
"It shows the league is in a really exciting position in the sense that you have some really strong up-and-comers and some really significant players who have been around the league for a little while and still playing really well," Jamison said.
"I think the team doesn't necessarily show the depth of the talent - in the sense there is a lot of talent in other teams that didn't get identified - which is only a good thing for the league."
GK: Remeny McCann (Cobden); GD: Carly Watson (South Warrnambool); WD: Meg Kelson (South Warrnambool); C: Ally O'Connor (South Warrnambool); WA: Isabella Rea (South Warrnambool); GA: Sophie Hinkley (Cobden); GS: Hollie Phillips (South Warrnambool); SUBS: Amy Wormald (Warrnambool), Maddison Vardy (North Warrnambool Eagles); Annie Blackburn (South Warrnambool); Emily Finch (Cobden). Coach: Will Jamison (South Warrnambool). Team Manager: Clare Rea (South Warrnambool).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.