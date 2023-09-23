The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

South Warrnambool's Harry Lee wins best on ground medal in 2023 decider

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
September 23 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Harry Lee with the premiership cup. Picture by Sean McKenna
South Warrnambool's Harry Lee with the premiership cup. Picture by Sean McKenna

South Warrnambool co-captain Harry Lee reveals he took a different approach when addressing his teammates before Saturday's premiership triumph.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.