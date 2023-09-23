South Warrnambool co-captain Harry Lee reveals he took a different approach when addressing his teammates before Saturday's premiership triumph.
The defender, who was named as one of two best on ground medallists in the Roosters' 35-point Hampden league grand final win against North Warrnambool Eagles, leaned into the connections he had formed over the past decade at the club.
"I spoke about how much I loved them, got a bit personal in that way," he said. "Just pure joy how much I love this group and I think that showed, everyone reciprocated in that way.
"Everyone put every single effort out there, did not leave anything out there."
The co-captain, who shares the role with Liam Youl, played a composed game in defence to earn an individual accolade, but felt any one of his teammates would have deserved it too.
"You could pick 22 out there," he said. "Everyone played their role and that's was the whole thing."
Lee said he was "over the moon" to finally taste premiership success with the Roosters, who last won a senior flag in 2011 but had fallen short in four-straight finals campaigns (2016-2019, 2022).
"It's been 12 long years, a long wait and we've had a few disappointing finishes over the last few years," he said. "There was a few straight set (final exits) and then the agonising close prelim we lost last year.
"I think everyone here's going to let their hair down and enjoy it."
Lee said he was rapt to bring the premiership cup back to South Warrnambool.
"It's absolute passion that's showing, every supporter, every teammate, every volunteer rides every single bump with this group and it shows," he said. "And we're so grateful for that because it just allows us to go out there and play footy and put a show on for them."
