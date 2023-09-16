North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors 3.8 5.11 9.13 10.17 (77) def Terang Mortlake Seniors 1.2 4.3 5.7 7.9 (51)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: N. Vardy 2, F. Jones 2, B. Mugavin 1, J. Grundy 1, L. Wines 1, M. Wines 1, T. Batten 1, J. Bermingham 1; Terang Mortlake Seniors: W. Kain 2, A. Moloney 2, K. Johnstone 1, L. McConnell 1, B. Reid 1.
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: A. Wines, J. Lewis, C. Grundy, J. Grundy, C. McKinnon, B. Mugavin; Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: I. Kenna, J. Arundell, K. Johnstone, R. Hutchins, G. Bourke, S. Carlin.
Warrnambool Reserves 1.4 2.4 4.7 6.10 (46) def Cobden Reserves 0.1 3.3 5.3 5.6 (36)
GOALS: Warrnambool Reserves: H. Morgan-Morris 2, N. Turland 2, D. Hoffmann 1, N. Cowan 1; Cobden Reserves: M. Koroneos 3, J. Darcy 1, L. Robertson 1.
BEST: Warrnambool Reserves: J. Dowd, C. Moncrieff, Z. Dwyer, L. Worden, N. Turland, F. Radley; Cobden Reserves: J. Darcy, R. Mcvilly, T. Marshall, L. Robertson, M. Koroneos, H. Herschell.
South Warrnambool U18.5's 1.6 2.13 5.17 7.20 (62) def Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's 1.0 1.0 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS: South Warrnambool U18.5's: J. McNeil 1, S. Rhodes 1, D. Perera 1, B. Osborne 1, R. Noseda 1, F. Wilkinson 1, O. Harris 1; Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's: J. Hardy 1, B. Potter 1, N. Herrmann 1.
BEST: South Warrnambool U18.5's: W. Rantall, D. Perera, L. Lual, H. Annett, R. Lucas, S. Rhodes; Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's: J. Tonissen, D. White, C. Alexander, J. Lehmann, B. Potter.
Cobden Open 18, 27, 45, 56 (56) def Koroit Open 5, 11, 16, 26 (26)
BEST: Cobden Open: Remeny McCann 3, Emily Finch 2, Alicia Blain 1; Koroit Open: Layla Monk 3, Millie Jennings 2, Molly McKinnon 1.
GOALS: Cobden Open: Emily Finch 27, Jaymie Finch 19, Sophie Hinkley 10; Koroit Open: Nell Mitchell 11, Molly McKinnon 9.
Best on court: Sarah Moroney (Cobden).
Koroit Div 1 11, 24, 31, 37 (37) def Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1 6, 12, 20, 28 (28)
BEST: Koroit Div 1: Sally O'keefe 3, Sienna Batt 2, Indi O'Connor 1; Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1: Rhianne Lewis 3, Kyra McKinnis 2, Stephanie Holcombe 1.
GOALS: Koroit Div 1: Louise Brown 21, Indi O'Connor 15, Rachel Dobson 1; Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1: Michayla McRae 15, Kelsey Lewis 13.
Best on court: Sally O'Keefe (Koroit).
Port Fairy Div 2 4, 8, 13, 18 (18) def by Koroit Div 2 13, 23, 34, 43 (43)
BEST: Port Fairy Div 2: Abbie Sheridan 3, Kirra Beardsley 2, Jae Leddin 1; Koroit Div 2: Kylie Grayland 3, Rachael McGrath 2, Aleisha Mugavin 1.
GOALS: Port Fairy Div 2: Jae Leddin 13, Kristy Pruin 5; Koroit Div 2: Kylie Grayland 26, Rachael McGrath 17.
Best on court: Rachel McGrath (Koroit).
Port Fairy Div 3 6, 14, 22, 30 (30) def by Terang Mortlake Div 3 11, 23, 30, 39 (39)
BEST: Port Fairy Div 3: Hannah van der Aa 3, Elise Ploenges 2, Stacey Dwyer 1; Terang Mortlake Div 3: Meagan Carlin 3, Holly Fowler 2, Debbie Worland 1.
GOALS: Port Fairy Div 3: Myra Murrihy 22, Alana Umbers 6, Alice Leddin 2; Terang Mortlake Div 3: Jacque Dickson 20, Holly Fowler 19.
Best on court: Jacque Dickson (Terang Mortlake).
Terang Mortlake 17&U 9, 20, 31, 37 (37) def Warrnambool 17&U 10, 20, 25, 31 (31)
BEST: Terang Mortlake 17&U: Alice Suhan 3, Ava Grundy 2, Alice Kain 1; Warrnambool 17&U: Georgia Ryan 2, Sarah Perry 1.
GOALS: Terang Mortlake 17&U: Alice Suhan 28, Ruby Kenna 9; Warrnambool 17&U: Eva Ryan 31.
Best on court: Alice Kain (Terang Mortlake).
Cobden 17&U Reserves 5, 11, 25, 35 (35) def Warrnambool 17&U Res 3, 10, 12, 15 (15)
BEST: Cobden 17&U Reserves: Shelby Cameron 3, Charlotte Bennett 2, Julia Walsh 1; Warrnambool 17&U Res: Charlotte Paton 3, Lexie Moncrieff 2, Milly Albert 1.
GOALS: Cobden 17&U Reserves: Shelby Cameron 30, Rebecca Foster 3, Krystal Blain 2; Warrnambool 17&U Res: Amali Lilley 15.
Best on court: Shelby Cameron (Cobden).
Terang Mortlake 15&U 7, 15, 20, 23 (23) def by North Warrnambool 15&U 6, 12, 18, 25 (25)
BEST: Terang Mortlake 15&U: Lyla Grundy 3, Pippa Barr 2, Charli Dillon 1; North Warrnambool 15&U: Nara Rohan 3, Eden Sextus 2, Edith Walsh 1.
GOALS: Terang Mortlake 15&U: Lara Clarke 15, Charli Dillon 8; North Warrnambool 15&U: Addison Conheady 13, Edith Walsh 12
Best on court: Nara Rohan (North Warrnambool Eagles)
Koroit 13&U 7, 10, 16, 20 (20) def South Warrnambool 13&U 1, 5, 7, 10 (10)
BEST: Koroit 13&U: Edie Batt 3, Arli Langdon 2, Zoe Dobson 1; South Warrnambool 13&U: Zeta Kane 3, Eva Madigan 2, Charli Jago 1.
GOALS: Koroit 13&U: Charlotte Smedts 13, Arli Langdon 7; South Warrnambool 13&U: Charli Jago 4, Maya Veale 4, Chloe Kermeen 2.
Best on court: Elsie Finnigan (Koroit).
