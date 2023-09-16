The Standardsport
2023 Hampden Football Netball League preliminary scores

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 16 2023 - 8:57pm, first published 4:50pm
Terang Mortlake's Kane Johnstone moves the ball in space during Saturday's senior football preliminary final. Picure by Sean McKenna.
FOOTBALL

SENIORS

North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors 3.8 5.11 9.13 10.17 (77) def Terang Mortlake Seniors 1.2 4.3 5.7 7.9 (51)

