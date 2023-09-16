Cobden goal defender Remeny McCann is ready to put it all on the line to bring a premiership flag back to a club and community which holds a special place in her heart.
McCann and her teammates will vie with South Warrnambool for Hampden league's ultimate reward on September 23 after the Bombers knocked off Koroit in a preliminary final on Saturday.
"It's very exciting, I love playing netball with these girls," McCann told The Standard after their win over the Saints.
"Every week is good fun but getting to play a grand final, it's not something that happens very often."
McCann, who was at her defensive best against the Saints, knows how hard a premiership is to win.
The Bombers, who are yet to win a Hampden league open netball flag, have been on the wrong side of the result in the past three contested grand finals.
Showing up for another shot at glory - with the potential for pain - takes courage but it's one that's worth it for McCann, who couldn't quite put into words what a premiership would mean to her, her teammates and a community that had "backed us for so long".
"I just love playing for a club I love, that will always have a very fond place in my heart," she said.
It's that affection that sees McCann commute to Cobden each week for training and games after moving to Wallacedale this year to live and work with her partner Josh on his farm.
McCann said the travel was worth it to pull on the red and black each week.
"It can be a bit taxing at times but I think, we're all lucky enough to be able to play this sport, and there are people out there who can't," she said.
Recovery was the Bombers' immediate priority following a sunny preliminary final but preparations for their clash with South Warrnambool will soon follow.
While the Roosters outplayed the Bombers in their second semi-final a fortnight ago, McCann said her team would put itself in the mix by executing its own strengths and playing the full 60 minutes.
"One game doesn't define us... or who we are and what we are as netballers," McCann said. "South are a great side and we can't take that away from them but what we do and what we can execute when we're playing well is also really special."
