Warrnambool's Michael Obst is hopeful there will be "a really good atmosphere" at the city's annual running festival when he lines up for his maiden half marathon.
The 36-year-old will compete in his first Warrnambool Running Festival on September 16-17, featuring in the 21-kilometre half marathon which will take place on Sunday, September 17 at 8am.
The 21km half marathon - the festival's showpiece event - has 150 people signed up, an increase of 30 per cent on last year.
Obst - a newcomer to long-distance running - said he was looking forward to competing alongside his family, including wife Hannah and son Luke at the sold-out event which will see a range of running events for all ages.
"I've only really got into the running stuff this year, this is my first kind of event and I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
"The rest of the family are doing the shorter distance, the six-kilometre one this weekend, as well which is exciting.
"Usually I've kept fit and done a lot of cycling and this year with the Warrnambool weather I decided to try something a bit different, a bit of a new challenge.
"With the cycling I found it a bit tough in the winter this year. I eventually picked running and found I really enjoyed it and it gave me something to work towards. I've really enjoyed giving it a go."
Obst said there was a buzz around the city with record numbers set to take part in the various events.
"I'm hoping for a really good atmosphere. There's a few people who I know who are competing in it and some have actually missed out because it sold out," he said.
"I signed up early to give myself something to work towards but we actually thought with the nice weather we'd sign up for the Saturday for a bit of a warm-up and do it all together as a family (with it) being so popular.
"It's terrific to see so much interest in it."
For more information, including the full schedule head to www.wboolrunningfestival.com.au
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.