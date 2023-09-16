Time running out for Voice debate

With just under a month to go until polling day, "yes" campaign advocates are running out of time to swing the growing majority of Australian voters intending to vote "no" back into their camp.
Support for the "yes" case has been falling fast since August last year when almost 64 per cent of those polled supported it.
That is now almost completely reversed with the most recent survey by ACM, publisher of The Standard, finding the "no" vote had risen to 61 per cent of those who took part.
While slightly higher than the 57 per cent figure from recent polling by other media, this reflects ACM's strong rural and regional footprint, where support has never been as strong as in the capital cities. In the south-west the yes vote is steady at 35 per cent and the no vote at more than 60 per cent.
Almost three quarters of respondents said the government had not done enough to explain the Voice.
It is now more than three months since the "yes" and "no" trajectories crossed paths. If nothing changes between now and polling day support for "yes" could be in the 20 to 30 per cent range while support for "no" could peak in the 70 per cent range.
If that was to occur it could be a disastrous outcome not only for the Indigenous community but Australia as a whole.
Such a brutal rejection of a proposition put in good faith by the First Peoples of this land after decades of discussion and negotiation amongst themselves has the potential to stop the progress of reconciliation in its tracks. And reconciliation is something this country needs badly.
"Yes" campaigners must do much more than pin their hopes on the emotional buzz that may have resulted from John Farnham's endorsement and recent advertising featuring Cathy Freeman and Nicky Winmar.
While many "yes" supporters are voting with their hearts the harsh reality is that many "no" supporters are voting with their heads.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has handed the Coalition and the broader "no" camp a probably unstoppable advantage by refusing to spell out what the government had in mind if the Voice vote was successful. Wannon MP Dan Tehan has been copping criticism for his no stance but this week opened up beyond the 'if you don't know, vote no' line, saying he needed more information.
If at least a summary of what is proposed was made public by the PM or his Indigenous Australians Minister it seems possible a large number of those now firmly in the "no" camp could change their views. This isn't AUKUS, the secret pact between Australia, UK and US in the Indo-Pacific region, so why the secrecy?
If the referendum fails many people and factors will be blamed, including the Coalition for refusing to make this a bipartisan moment, the PM's failures to convince voters and the questionable tactics of some on the "no" side.
But so too will be a "yes" campaign that was too slow out of the gates and has seen commanding support for their proposal a year ago fall away to a position where they are now extreme underdogs.
Warrnambool City Council's finances ended the financial year in a reasonable state despite several challenges, including a loss for the saleyards' final year and the new library costing more to run than planned. The coffers were boosted with a rise in the staggering amount collected from parking fines. One city business has come up with the novel idea of giving booked motorists a free coffee as a pick-me-up.
Racing Victoria stewards this week charged three south-west racing identities with multiple charges over footage of jigger use shown in Warrnambool court last year.
The clean up from last week's storm will continue for weeks as insurance claims roll in and tree and fencing contractors are run off their feet. Moyne Shire is accepting green waste from the storms for free at its transfer stations.
This week we revealed the state government had spent about $100m on public housing in the region.
Popular former Warrnambool English teacher Jim Bell was farewelled this week. His love of literature and hockey was legendary.
The sudden closure of a Port Fairy hotel stumped regulars.
Port Fairy Golf Club has to significantly change one of its iconic holes because the tee box is a few metres outside its boundaries.
Works to create an overtake lane on the Princes Highway at Yambuk have hit a major hurdle with a cave system nearby needing to be filled in before the project can continue. The cost of filling the caves in the limestone is unknown.
There are calls for more speed limit changes at an intersection with Southern Cross Road despite the limit already being reduced. It comes as a woman recalled her terrifying crash.
A proposed wind farm at Garvoc has sparked a debate about impacts on the growth of farming operations.
Poor phone coverage is again in the news, this time after improvements in the Scotts Creek area.
Legacy's 100-year celebrations hit Warrnambool this week, providing some great photo opportunities.
It's a wide open race for the Hampden football league's top individual honour, the Maskell Medal, which is announced today. On the footy front, I really enjoyed this piece about how family ties run deep at clubs for generations. And this one about young Charlie Jellie who received an award named his late father's honour struck a chord.
Don't forget to check out some of the other stories that made headlines this week, below.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.